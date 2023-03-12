Milk Jawn specializes in small batch, premium ice cream made right here in Philadelphia with fresh local dairy products. Not into dairy? Milk Jawn also offers an assortment of vegan flavors as well!

Owner, Amy Wilson began making ice cream in her home kitchen as a hobby back in 2012. Her hobby evolved into a business when she partnered with her friend Ryan Miller to open, Milk Jawn. The pair own the scoop shop in South Philadelphia, as well as a production space where they make all of their products in house, from scratch.

“We offer about 20 flavors at a time, about 4-5 of those are usually vegan flavors so that we have something for everybody,” Wilson tells us.

Often times Milk Jawn’s vegan flavors come in a dairy version as well to allow all guests to enjoy the creative and delicious flavors they have to offer like the Malted Milk Toffee Crunch which is one of their best sellers.

The vegan options are created without the use of any dairy products, eggs, honey, and even the caramel is made with a butter substitute! While many other vegan ice creams are made with almond or oat milk, Milk Jawn uses a pea protein to avoid any allergy restrictions.

Milk Jawn’s ice cream is available to delivery from Stones Beer and Beverage Market in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia. You may also find it at some local farmers markets in the area. To find out where you can pick up a pint of your own visit MilkJawn.com.