Geese Chasers, LLC is an effective and humane way to rid your land of geese! Bob Young and his team use expertly-trained border collies to herd the geese off of customers’ land…and the pups have an awesome time doing it!

Young says that it’s the absolute best solution to the local Canadian geese problem. The border collies are upset if they aren’t working because they have such a blast herding the geese! 1 in 5 border collies have the herding instinct, which makes them perfect for the job. When the border collies try to herd the geese, the geese think they’re being attacked and flee the scene – leaving you with land free of goose poop and other nuisances.

