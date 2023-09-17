We first visited the Sunnybrook Ballroom in Pottstown, PA when we told you about Soul Joel’s Comedy Dome. While the comedy club is still there and thriving, founder and CEO, Joel Richardson, wanted to tell us about the new Gatsby’s Pub inside Sunnybrook.

Gatsby’s Pub has a relaxed atmosphere, with tasty food and delicious cocktails. It is the perfect place to have dinner with the family, or grab a few drinks before you head over to a comedy show. “One of the cool things that we have here at Gatsby’s is we have draft cocktails,” General Manager Jess Hawkins tells us. “My favorite would be the Ecto Cooler,” she continues. This cocktail is made in house and would remind you of the 80s Ecto Cooler Hi-C, Jess explains.

In addition to the delicious cocktails, Gatsby’s food menu is sure to blow you away as well. Executive Chef, Scott Reddy took us inside his kitchen to show off some of the most popular dishes. First, the kielbasa Ruben which features a marble rye, swiss cheese, and Polish kielbasa simmered in local beer. Next, the Pottstown Cheesesteak which is a local take on a classic Philly cheesesteak.

Gatsby’s Pub also hosts events like line dancing, live music, karaoke, and more Tuesday – Saturday 4pm to 11pm. To learn more please visit GatsbysSB.com.