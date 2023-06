Game On Arcade is located in Medford, NJ. The arcade features about 28 classic standup arcade games, modern gaming consoles, classic gaming consoles, pinball, virtual reality and more.

Owner, Craig Coccaro wanted to create a safe space where kids could come spend time with their friends and have fun! All of the games are set on “free play” and guests are permitted to play all the games they want for a small hourly fee.

To learn more about Game On Arcade visit GameOnMedford.com.