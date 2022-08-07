The Funny Farm serves as a home to hundreds of animals rescued from abusive households, abandonment, or nursed back to health from sickness. Often times, Funny Farm is the last stop for these animals and they are able to live out the rest of their days surrounded by love and companionship.

Founded by Laurie Zaleski, Funny Farm was initially opened by accident. “My mother raised three kids, she escaped from an abusive marriage, and we lived in a little shack in the woods – she started rescuing animals at her job from animal control”, Laurie explained. As a young girl, Laurie promised her mother that she would buy her a real farm one day, but she unfortunately passed away 2 weeks before Laurie was able to make settlement on the Funny Farm property in Mays Landing, NJ.

Laurie elaborates on the hardships she endured as well as her inspiration to continue the Funny Farm, along with some fun stories in her book, Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals which can be purchased here.

An average day on the Funny Farm is chaotic at best; with 600 mouths to feed and clean, providing all of the animals the same love and attention requires some help. Funny Farm is always looking for volunteers any day of the week between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. If farm care isn’t quite your style, you can still help by donating anything from their Facebook, Amazon, and Chewy wish lists!

For more information on how you can visit and support our furry friends, visit FunnyFarmRescue.org!