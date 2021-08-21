From wave pools to ski slopes, American Dream is a top destination

American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ is the most over-top attraction on the eastern seaboard, and it’s a mere 90 minutes from Philadelphia (20 minutes from Manhattan)!

What makes them over-the-top? They’re over 3 million square feet of stores, food, and attractions – including but not limited to Nickelodeon Universe, Dreamworks Water Park, and Big Snow!

But that’s just the beginning. They’re also opening their luxury shopping wing – The Avenue – this fall, which features Tiffany & Co., Hermès, Saks Fifth Avenue, and more.

This road trip destination is absolutely worth the drive.

