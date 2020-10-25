Fright Factory Haunted Attraction

It’s been a rough year for haunts, but the spooks are in full swing at Fright Factory Haunted Attraction in South Philly! They’re celebrating 20 years of fright with their bone-chilling haunted attraction.

This place is seriously scary. While they do have awesome props and sets, their scares are really actor-driven. The actors have a TON of fun and really love what they do – and it really shows in their performances.

You’re sure to get scared and have a great time if you stop by Fright Factory! To learn more and to get tickets, visit their website.

