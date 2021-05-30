FREE BEER! My Local Brew Works gives away free 4-packs to customers.

Nano-brewery My Local Brew Works is giving away four packs of beer to Philadelphia hospitality workers, members of the arts community, and anyone whose jobs have been greatly impacted by the pandemic.

Wayne Humphrey and Tim Montague are in the process of opening their nano-brewery and are doing the beer giveaway to get feedback on the recipes that they hope to someday have on tap!

Another thing that’s unique about My Local Brew Works is that they will work with you to create a custom beer for your special events! You can have input on the recipe and they will brew a batch specifically for you.

Keep an eye out for their official opening on their website, Instagram, and Facebook page!

