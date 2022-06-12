“Nothing better and more personal than taking the record out of the sleeve, putting it on the turntable, turning it on, and putting the needle on,” said Shawn Cephas, owner of Forever Changes record store in Phoenixville, Pa.

Forever Changes is a Mom and Pop record store located in downtown Phoenixville which welcomes anyone who loves music, would like to discover new artists, or would just like to chat and enjoy the day sifting through bins of LPs.

“People have said that it’s a very welcoming place and it has just opened up a lot of conversations that aren’t even about music itself” Shawn said. His goal for opening Forever Changes was to open a record store for everyone which promotes hope and healing.

Shawn knew it was his destiny to open his own shop since he was a little boy; he basically grew up behind the counter of his father’s store, King James Records, in the early 1970s. King James Records closed its doors just after the unfortunate passing of Shawn’s father, James Cephas in 1997. Shawn explained that King James Records wasn’t just like any ordinary record store, It was a home with open doors. This ‘open door’ policy added a personal touch and sense of community, allowing it to be a true and appreciated fabric of the time and area.

Shawn keeps his father’s legacy alive by promoting the old school feel of being able to walk in and ask questions to discover new branches and genres of music.

“I’ve had two persons this week come in saying ‘So jazz, where do I start?’ and I’m like ‘My favorite question!’ That’s my family and that’s how we did things. I think that’s changed a little bit. I think people just have the products sitting out and they’re playing music they want to hear and you come in and so forth. I love sharing my love of music and I love the fun of selling records – of introducing someone to something new” Shawn explained.

Forever Changes isn’t just a place to buy records, the shop promotes and sells local artists’ work, vintage collectibles, t-shirts, and even record turntables to spin your own new pick ups.

For more information on how to visit Forever Changes Records visit their website at www.foreverchangesrecords.com, by phone at 814-732-9907, or on Facebook and Instagram @ForeverChanges.