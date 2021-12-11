The Warrior Classic is an ice hockey event dedicated to disabled U.S. Veterans who also enjoy ice hockey. Teams made up of veterans from around the country took to the ice in November to support disabled veterans, and our very own Philadelphia Flyers Warriors won the 2021 championship.

Toyota, in their partnership with Hiring Our Heroes, was on site of The Warrior Classic to provide resources for those veterans and their spouses who wish to enter into the workforce after their service. As a part of their “Personal Branding” initiative, Toyota has developed a ‘resume-building engine’ to help veterans translate the skills they acquired during military service into desired skills for potential employers in today’s workforce.

