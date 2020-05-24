“Flocking Maple Shade” with Brownie Troop 22121

Weekend Philler

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For this year’s community service project, MS Brownie Troop 22121 out of Maple Shade, NJ is “flocking” (or decorating with flamingos) the lawns of essential workers in their area. Check out their page Flocking Maple Shade for more information!

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Fun Station Initiatives

Weekend Philler Latest Episodes

More Weekend Philler Episode

Good News

More Good News

Latest

More News

Follow @WeekendFiller on Twitter