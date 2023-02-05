Figo, a modern Italian restaurant in Northern Liberties, has transformed their space into a winter wonderland for the colder months. They have enclosed a space typically used as a cocktail garden in the warmer months, and filled it with heaters and plexiglass windows so guests can still enjoy the ambiance of the neighborhood. They’ve also added heated igloo-like enclosures along 2nd street for a private outdoor dining experience.

“Our igloos were definitely able to give us a bit more seating in the winter time, which is tough for a lot of restaurants” Director of Operations for GLU Hospitality, Shannon Diraddo tells us. “each comes equipped with a heater on the table, and those are used for parties of 5-8 people” she continues.

Whether you dine in an igloo along 2nd street or in the dining room, the food will not disappoint. Figo’s fall/ winter menu is filled with many comfort pasta dishes including a spicy rigatoni, a paradelle bolognese, chicken parm, and more. A pizza shop is also located on site to serve full pies, slices, and hoagies which can be ordered in the dining room as well.

To learn more please visit Figo.com.