Subaru of America and the Philadelphia Union Foundation have teamed up yet again as a part of the Subaru Love Promise, a commitment to help make the world a better place.

Both organizations have now partnered with Kisses for Kyle, an organization supporting children battling cancer. Altogether, Subaru of America, the Philadelphia Union Foundation, and Kisses for Kyle have shown their support and provided fun opportunities for these “Fearless 43” children.

Some of the ways they have shown their support include opportunities such as free season tickets to Philadelphia Union games, as well as host a game solely dedicated to the Fearless 43 children.

“Subaru of America has been a fantastic partner in helping us raise awareness for childhood cancer by providing field seats every single home game of the 2022 season to provide these kids with a fantastic experience to bring their families out and to enjoy themselves,” said Michelle Rosar, Sr. Director of Partnerships and Marketing for The Philadelphia Union.

This commitment of support has provided the children and their families with a fun night out, giving them an experience where they can take their minds off of everything and enjoy a game together.

“I can’t even describe how amazing this whole experience has been. All you want to do is give as much as you can for your children, and especially when your child is affected by something like cancer and you hear those words that you don’t want any parent to ever hear– and then all you want to do is give everything and anything you possibly can,” said Cindy Harris, a mother whose child is a member of the Fearless 43.