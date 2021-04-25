Sure you’ve heard of avocado toast, but what about kimchi toast? Or beet tahina toast? Robyn from Farm to Toast in Dublin, PA comes to us from Hawaii and brought with her gourmet toast recipes inspired by her travels across the globe!

Farm to Toast is a new cafe located in The Square in Dublin, PA. They serve everything from vanilla lattes to curried chicken toast to acai and super-grain bowls…just to name a few. Check out their super delicious (and nutritious) menu here, and be sure to check them out the next time you’re in Buck’s County!

Check Farm to Toast out on their website, Facebook, and Instagram.