Showboat Hotel opens the biggest arcade in NJ

The Showboat Hotel, once one of Atlantic City’s original casino properties and largest hotels, has been re-imagined as a family friendly resort including the largest arcade in the state of New Jersey. With over 85,000 square feet of arcade floor you’ll find all your favorites including PacMan and Space Invaders over-sized editions.

“Pac Man is more fun when his head is bigger than your head!” said Weekend Philler Host Tony Romeo.

The Showboat Hotel also includes several restaurants, great rooms and suites, a spa, special events like boxing and karaoke all right in the heart of Atlantic City just minutes from the beach. For the summer of 2021 the SuperAmericanCircus will be performing as well.

RELATED: Land on The Orange Loop: Atlantic City’s new tourist attraction is based on Monopoly

Watch more segments from Weekend Philler Episode 521 here.

Check out more segments created by Weekend Philler host/producer Tony Romeo here.