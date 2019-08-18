Skip to content
PHL17.com
Philadelphia
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
PHL17 Morning News
PHL17 Morning News Stories
Meet PHL17 Morning News Team
Weather
Traffic
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Philly Theater Week Performances
Top Stories
Heart Health Month
Top Stories
Valentine's Day Ideas at Mansion on Main Street
South Philadelphia Community Acupuncture
Toys to Cure Cabin Fever/Winter Blues
The Wings Kitchen
Weekend Philler
What is Weekend Philler on PHL17
Weekend Philler Episodes
All Weekend Philler Segments
Craft Corner Segments
Creature Feature Segments
Weekend Wayback Segments
Top Stories
Weekend Wayback – Mork & Mindy and 76ers
Top Stories
Chef Joseph Poon talks about Chinatown Herbs
Top Stories
Chef Joseph Poon – Chinatown's Friendship Bridge
Naked Brewing Company
Save the Libraries with NJASL
Jay's Exotic Reptiles & Plants
In Focus
About “In Focus” with Jennifer Lewis-Hall
Meet Jennifer Lewis-Hall
“In Focus” Episodes
Live
Contests
On-Air
PHL17 Programming
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
Hidden History
About Us
About PHL17
PHL17 People
Contact Us
Jobs at PHL17
Weather
Current Temperatures
7-Day Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
Extra Life Charities on Weekend Philler
Weekend Philler
by:
John Clements
Posted:
Aug 18, 2019 / 06:30 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Feb 5, 2020 / 03:04 PM EST
Weekend Philler plays games to help kids in need with Extra Life!
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Philly Theater Week Performances
IN FOCUS: Operation Gratitude, Make The World Better, Men of Color Week, Hiring Veterans
Learn How to Survive the ‘Worst Case Scenarios’ at the Franklin’s Institute
Save the Libraries with NJASL
On-Air
LIVE STREAM: Kobe Bryant Coverage from KTLA
Quaker City String Band at the 2019 Mummers Parade
Follow @WeekendFiller on Twitter
Tweets by WeekendPhiller