The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University has a new exhibit on display until July 24th (2022). Extreme Deep: Mission to the Abyss explores the mysteries of the sea and the recent discoveries humans have made thanks to the help of deep water submersibles.

“It is extremely difficult, its actually impossible for humans to get to the bottom of the ocean without a lot of help” the Academy’s Director of Exhibits and Public Spaces, Jennifer Sontchi tell us.

The “help” she is referring to are the marine submersibles that are able to withstand the pressure of the water, and allow humans to reach the ocean floor.

A model of one of these submersibles, the Human Occupied Vehicle (HOV) Alvin is on display here for visitors to explore and operate themselves. In addition, this exhibit also offers visitors a chance to explore famous shipwrecks like the Titanic using a joystick to control underwater cameras.

“At the bottom of the ocean there is no light, none, so it is a completely different environment… it’s the most inhospitable kind of environment next to outer space” Jennifer explains.

Beyond the shipwrecks, humans have also discovered ecosystems of species that live in complete darkness in the midst of this inhospitable environment. Some of these newly discovered creatures are on display in this exhibit.

To learn more and to purchase tickets for Extreme Deep: Mission to the Abyss visit their website.