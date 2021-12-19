Calling all Christmas lovers, Instagram influencers, kids, and kids at heart – Tinseltown is a can’t-miss this holiday season!

With millions of lights, tons of delicious and seasonal food, and even appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus, there is something here for everyone.

The displays of lights couldn’t possibly get more “Philly”! Keep your eyes peeled for displays inspired by Philly sports teams, a giant recreation of JAWN, and an illuminated Liberty Bell that is so big that you can stand inside of it!

Check out Tinseltown in Oaks, PA this holiday season.