Escape into nature at Saddler’s Woods in Camden County, NJ

Saddler’s Woods in Camden County, NJ is the perfect place to escape into nature! In just seconds, you can be transported from the busy streets of Westmont, NJ to the peaceful oasis of these preserved woods.

Janet Goehner-Jacobs, Executive Director of the Saddler’s Woods Conservation Association, talked to us about these woods that are named after historical figure Joshua Saddler.

When you walk through Saddler’s Woods, you’ll find tons of big trees as well as ferns and other native plants on the herbaceous layer. The awesome volunteers work hard to keep these woods well-preserved so that we can enjoy them, but also so that it can continue to work for us by reducing air pollution, light pollution, and more.

So the next time you’re in Camden County, take a stroll through Saddler’s Woods! And be sure to keep up with them on Facebook, Instagram, and their website.

Watch more segments from Weekend Philler Episode 519.

Love the outdoors? Check out more Outdoor Adventures here.

Check out more segments created by Weekend Philler producer Kristen Hatfield.