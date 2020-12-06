Epic Local PEZ Collection

How much PEZ is too much PEZ? There’s no such thing! One local couple is showing us their collection of thousands of PEZ items in this segment.

Maurene and George’s daughter got them into PEZ collecting several decades ago. The couple has attended numerous conventions and tons of stores across the country to hunt down even the rarest PEZ dispensers! The couple provides some history of PEZ and recommends this fun hobby to anyone who is interested. They say that once you get your first PEZ dispenser, it certainly won’t be your last.