Engage Art Studio is 2 beautiful acres of creativity in Schwenksville PA

With a store, an art studio, and 2 acres of creativity, Engage Art Studio in Schwenksville, PA has something for everyone!

Engage Art Studio offers classes for people ages 1 to 101, as well as summer camps for kids, open studio sessions, and more. Their beautiful location is a great place for you to do anything from watercolor painting to pottery making.

On the last Sunday of every month April – October, Engage Art Studio hosts an Artisan festival! They fill their parking lot with 45 different local artists, antiquers, and food vendors. There are also raffles, games, and community art projects for visitors to take part in.

Check them out on their website, Instagram, and Facebook page to learn more.

