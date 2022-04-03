Brittany Jackson gave us an inside look of The Cheesecake Lady in Elkins Park, PA and the history of how the phenomena of it all began.

The original “cheesecake lady” is Brittany’s mom, Vanessa Jackson, who is currently busy opening a new location in Norfolk, Virginia. But don’t be alarmed! The Cheesecake Lady in Elkins Park is staying put for your dessert eating pleasures.

Vanessa opened “The Cheesecake Lady” 22 years ago in Jenkintown, PA after trying cheesecake for the FIRST time in her 30’s. She loved it so much that she decided to learn how to make it at home. Once her friends and family tried her recipe and began to spread the word about her delicious baking skills, “it was a wrap” as Brittany tells us. Everyone wanted to try the cheesecake, and that was just the beginning of her success.

Originally producing full size 9″ cakes in the Jenkintown location, Vanessa and her team decided they needed to make some changes in order to increase productivity. They moved to their current location in Elkins Park where they now produce over 50 different flavors of their miniature cheesecakes. Brittany tells us that the miniature cakes not only allow them to keep up with the demand they see everyday, but they also allow customers to try more than one flavor at a time.

The Elkins Park store began to see a surge in customers in 2020 after a couple of local bloggers posted about their heavenly desserts. People were lined up down the block to try the cheesecake and the demand did not stop there. Vanessa actually published a recipe cookbook with step by step instructions on how to make their famous cheesecake at home so folks from all over the world can try it themselves.

To learn more about The Cheesecake Lady and the amazing flavors they offer, visit their Instagram or stop by at 910 Township Line Road in Elkins Park, PA.