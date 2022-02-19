Style by Blain is a luxury shoe store for men located in the heart of Chestnut Hill. Owner, Voltaire Blain, tells us he has “always had a passion for fashion”, and goes on to explain how “shoes play a big part of your wardrobe” which is part of the reason he decided to open Style by Blain.

Chestnut Hill is a home to an abundance of stores for women and women’s fashion, but Blain noticed an absence of any stores for men. This realization prompted him to open a store for fine gentlemen interested in quality items on Germantown Ave. Blain believes that the right pair of shoes has the ability to transform any outfit, and he is eager to help you find the perfect pair.

Style by Blain carries a beautiful array of shoes from brands such as Gaziano and Girling, Alden, and more. The majority of his selection is exquisitely displayed on top of a pool table which Blain tells us augments his vison of a “men’s club” like atmosphere in his store. In addition to the selection in the store, Blain offers completely customizable shoes to ensure a personalized style and fit.