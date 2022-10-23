Edgar Allan Poe is an American writer primarily known for his mysterious and horrifying short stories. Born in 1809 in Boston, MA, he spent 6 years of his life in Philadelphia before ultimately passing away in 1849 in Baltimore, MD.

Philadelphia is home to the Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site, a house that Poe shared with his wife and mother in law from 1838-1844. Many of his greatest works were written during this time, some even “eerily reminiscent’ of the home itself. Specifically, The Black Cat, which is one of Poe’s horror fiction short stories published in 1843.

The cellar is an integral part of the story in The Black Cat, and Poe describes it very similarly to the cellar of the house he would have been living in at the time. The story talks about disposing a body in a “false chimney” in the basement and covering it up with bricks. A fireplace or “false chimney” of the same description can be found in the basement of the Philadelphia home.

Today, Poe’s former home is a popular spot for locals and tourists alike to visit and admire it’s similarities to that of his stories. Visit their website for more information.