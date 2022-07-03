Dope Shows is a concert agency that specializes in Hip-Hop shows in Philadelphia. Co-Founders Jamir Shaw and Stephan Piner created the organization in an effort to produce more unique shows for the the Hip-Hop community in the tri-state area.

In addition to producing quality nightlife experiences, Jamir and Stephan are active in their community. Dope Shows has a record label in which they strive to sign local talent and take their careers to the next level. They also prioritize the youth in the community through various initiatives such as school bag drives and school assemblies to speak to students about the ongoing issue of violence in the city of Philadelphia.

To learn more about Dope Shows visit DopeShowsOnline.com.