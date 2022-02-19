Whether you’re a new mom who hates going to the gym or a 70-year-old who is just getting back into working out, DanceFit Chestnut Hill is the perfect place for you. Here, you won’t find dozens of perfectly-toned gym rats in leggings more expensive than their gym memberships. Instead, you’ll find an inclusive community full of people of all shapes and sizes. The crew at DanceFit is committed to disguising your exercise and making movement fun for all.

DanceFit offers a wide variety of classes, from kickboxing to Motown. It’s perfect for all skill levels, and you can also take a class online! Since the pandemic, they’ve launched virtual classes and now cater to folks all over the country. So whether you’re in North Carolina on vacation or snowed into your Philadelphia townhouse, you always have the option of taking your DanceFit class from the comfort of your own home.

