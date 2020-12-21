DiDonato’s Magical Holiday Drive

HUGE thanks to DiDonato Family Fun Center for letting us shoot the wraps for our 2020 Holiday Extravaganza on location at their Magical Holiday Drive!! We talked to Christina and learned more about how they adapted their usual holiday fun for the 2020 season.

Last year, we featured their Magical Holiday Express. While they originally planned on having their magical train ride through their millions of holiday lights this season, they had to adapt their plan for the safety of their staff and customers. Luckily, they were able to quickly transition their train ride to a drive-through experience! It has all of the holiday cheer of their usual display while maintaining all CDC regulations during the pandemic.

To learn more or to get tickets for your family, check out their website!