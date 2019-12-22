Every year, DiDonato Family Fun Center in Hammonton NJ turns their outdoor space into a winter wonderland! Their custom-made train, the Spirit of Hammonton, takes families through a beautiful display of millions of festive lights.

DiDonato’s Magical Express is the perfect place for a family outing during the holiday season! In addition to the lights, families can visit Santa’s Workshop, a pop-up toy store, and even hang out with everyone’s favorite snowman! A round of bowling and a game of mini-golf are also included in tickets, making this a great place for a full night of fun!