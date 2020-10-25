DiDonato Family Fun Center’s Trick-or-Treat Train

If you’re looking for something spooky to do with your little goblins this Halloween, visit DiDonato Family Fun Center for their All-A-Boo Trick-or-Treat train! Complete with a pumpkin patch and hay maze, this is the perfect kid-friendly spooky attraction.

Social distancing is easy in this train ride through DiDonato’s homemade Halloween town! Families each have their own train car for the ride. In addition to the train, tickets also include a Halloween Hay Maze, a pumpkin from their pumpkin patch, endless fun on their huge double racing slide, fun on their interactive train, and an individually-wrapped treat from the local witch (who may or may not be Mrs. DiDonato herself…we’ll never tell)!

Here at Weekend Philler, we LOVE DiDonato’s and the whole Hammonton community in any season! They also have a special Easter train ride as well as their Magical Holiday Express around Christmas (which we featured in last year’s Christmas Extravaganza)! They’re a great family-friendly spot for any occasion.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit their website.