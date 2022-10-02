Chloe Hipwell is a self-proclaimed ‘sneakerhead’ from Yardley, PA. When the United States issued a lockdown in the beginning of 2020, Chloe decided to work on her hobby: custom sneaker design. “I took it upon myself… to just grab a sneaker and a bottle of paint,” she shared. Soon after, Designed Kickz was born.

What she didn’t know was that Designed Kickz would blow up online. “I woke up and my friend texted me that my picture was on Twitter and she was like “You’re going viral.” Chloe said. After that, she got hundreds of orders. “I think I made the same sneaker like seventy times,” Chloe laughed.

Since then, Chloe has been honing in on her craft. In May, she went to New York and created and stitched her own shoe during a four-day intensive sneaker customization workshop. “It was the best experience I’ve ever had educationally,” Chloe expressed.

For more information, visit @designedkickz on Instagram.