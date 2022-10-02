On this Weekend Philler Extra, Designed Kickz’s Chloe Hipwell gives us an inside scoop on her custom design process. Take a look and see a few of Chloe’s custom designed sneakers before and after she works her magic.
by: Tony Romeo
Posted:
Updated:
On this Weekend Philler Extra, Designed Kickz’s Chloe Hipwell gives us an inside scoop on her custom design process. Take a look and see a few of Chloe’s custom designed sneakers before and after she works her magic.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now