D’Emilios Old World Ice Treats

Initially created as a big excuse to have a sidecar, D’Emilio’s Old World Ice Treats opened it’s first brick-and-mortar in South Philadelphia back in 2019. Christopher D’Emilio incorporates his grandmother’s homemade water ice recipes with his own personal spin to create a menu to fit anyone’s taste!

While sit-in service is closed at the moment, D’Emilios is thriving on curbside pickup, and they’re also using the delivery service Caviar to bring their ice treats to Philadelphians! Check out their Facebook page for the latest updates, and treat yourself to a water ice, gelati, sundae, milkshake, or soft serve this summer!