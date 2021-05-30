Delicious food with a side of cash? Visit Sports & Social at Live Casino & Hotel

Nope, it’s not clickbait. Executives at Philadelphia’s Live Casino & Hotel spontaneously walk around and hand out $100 bills to guests!

All cash aside, their Sports & Social restaurant has the best game-day eats we have seen in ages! With everything from crispy wings to loaded nachos, and even a spectacular brunch on weekends, Sports & Social is a must-see.

You can watch any game LIVE at Sports & Social on one of their 26 TVs that are scattered around the restaurant! They also have FanDuel Sportsbook on site so you can make a live bet right on location.

Love sports? Watch more SPORTACULAR segments here.

Love food? Watch more LOCAL PHLAVOR segments here.

Check out more segments from Weekend Philler Episode 518 here.

More segments created by Weekend Philler producer William Lehan can be found here.