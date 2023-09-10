Creepella’s Posh Pit sells many different items including vinals, clothing, accessories, art, and collectibles. “We like stuff, and we like weird stuff,” co-owner Lee Stafanko says.

Co-owners Lee Stafanko and Jamie O’Brien originally started two separate businesses; Lee sold records, Jamie sold clothing and other oddities. The pair eventually decided to come together in their Burlington, NJ storefront where they have had much success.

To learn more about Creepella’s Posh Pit visit dizzyandcreep.com