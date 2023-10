One of America’s largest and oldest public markets, housed since 1893 in a National Historic Landmark building, the Reading Terminal Market offers an incredible selection of locally grown & exotic produce, locally sourced meats and poultry, plus the finest seafood, cheeses, baked goods, and confections. You’ll find everything you need to create a memorable meal, from cookbooks, to table linens, to kitchenware, to fresh cut flowers, and more. Plus the widest variety of restaurants under one roof. Find it all here at Philadelphia’s historic public market! Use this link to see more Weekend Philler segments from The Reading Terminal Market.

The Head Nut is a one-stop show for all of your spices, nuts, candy, and coffee needs. Buying these inexpensive commodities is fairly easy, “you bring up the containers to the front and we weight it out,” The Head Nut manager Robb Lim explains.

Everything in the store also pairs wells with products from different Reading Terminal Market stalls. “After you’re getting your produce or your meats from the local butcher, you can come here and sample some spices and kind of get everything here,” Robb Lim says.