One of America’s largest and oldest public markets, housed since 1893 in a National Historic Landmark building, the Reading Terminal Market offers an incredible selection of locally grown & exotic produce, locally sourced meats and poultry, plus the finest seafood, cheeses, baked goods, and confections. You’ll find everything you need to create a memorable meal, from cookbooks, to table linens, to kitchenware, to fresh cut flowers, and more. Plus the widest variety of restaurants under one roof. Find it all here at Philadelphia’s historic public market! Use this link to see more Weekend Philler segments from The Reading Terminal Market.

This week we met Abigail Sparrow from Sparrows Gourmet Snacks. Sparrows is THE spot for all things snacks. They serve gourmet popcorn, and fairy floss – an all natural cotton candy, as well as fresh pretzels, and pastries daily. The best part? All of these products are completely gluten free and celiac safe.

The newest addition to Sparrows at the Reading Terminal Market is their model train that runs just above the shop. Kids of all ages are able to press the button to make the train run, and it even makes a realistic “clanking” sound as it travels around!