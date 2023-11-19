One of America’s largest and oldest public markets, housed since 1893 in a National Historic Landmark building, the Reading Terminal Market offers an incredible selection of locally grown & exotic produce, locally sourced meats and poultry, plus the finest seafood, cheeses, baked goods, and confections. You’ll find everything you need to create a memorable meal, from cookbooks, to table linens, to kitchenware, to fresh cut flowers, and more. Plus the widest variety of restaurants under one roof. Find it all here at Philadelphia’s historic public market!

This week, we met Arthur Etchells, General Manager of PA Libations in the Reading Terminal Market. PA Libations sells wine and spirits all made in the state of Pennsylvania. It is the perfect place to discover new, yummy adult beverages manufactured close to home.

“What makes Pennsylvania Libations special is that all of our wines do come from Pennsylvania,” Etchells tells us. “You’re not going to find a lot of stuff from New Zealand, not a lot of stuff from Argentina, but we can showcase the best that Pennsylvania has to offer,” he continues.

Nestled on the 12th street side of the Reading Terminal Market, PA Libations is hard to miss. Tall, red shelves line the space to display the copious supply of liquor, wine, cider, and ready to drink cocktails. Members of the staff are happy to help answer any questions to ensure customers are 100% satisfied with their purchase.

Be sure to stop by next time you’re in town, to try your new favorite drink!

