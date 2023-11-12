One of America’s largest and oldest public markets, housed since 1893 in a National Historic Landmark building, the Reading Terminal Market offers an incredible selection of locally grown & exotic produce, locally sourced meats and poultry, plus the finest seafood, cheeses, baked goods, and confections. You’ll find everything you need to create a memorable meal, from cookbooks, to table linens, to kitchenware, to fresh cut flowers, and more. Plus the widest variety of restaurants under one roof. Find it all here at Philadelphia’s historic public market! Use this link to see more Weekend Philler segments from The Reading Terminal Market.

Giunta’s Prime Shop offers a wide array of high quality meats. From chicken to turducken, Giunta’s has it all. Their assortment of sausage is slim to none. Be sure to speak to a Giunta’s sales associate for any of your meat and poultry needs. “We can almost do anything by customer request,” says owner Robert Passio.