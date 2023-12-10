Looking to spruce up the dining room table this holiday season? Contessa’s French Linens has imported and American-made table cloths for just about any table size. In addition, Contessa’s carries beautiful handmade Polish pottery, locally handmade children’s clothing, cosmetic bags, jewelry, and more. Be sure to stop by Contessa’s French Linens next time you are in the Reading Terminal Market.

One of America’s largest and oldest public markets, housed since 1893 in a National Historic Landmark building, the Reading Terminal Market offers an incredible selection of locally grown & exotic produce, locally sourced meats and poultry, plus the finest seafood, cheeses, baked goods, and confections. You’ll find everything you need to create a memorable meal, from cookbooks, to table linens, to kitchenware, to fresh cut flowers, and more. Plus the widest variety of restaurants under one roof. Find it all here at Philadelphia’s historic public market! Use this link to see more Weekend Philler segments from The Reading Terminal Market.