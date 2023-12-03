It is a well known fact that the Reading Terminal Market is home to some of the most delicious food from all over the world. This week, we met Careda Matthews, owner and operator of Careda’s Caribbean Cuisine, the first Caribbean restaurant in the history of the Reading Terminal Market. As a Jamaican born chef, Careda has a passion for flavor and spice, specializing in authentic Jamaican recipes with island infusions.

“I bring a little bit of the island heat to Philadelphia,” She tells us. Some of her top sellers include her Jerk chicken, Jerk pork, and her special fusion – Jerk turkey meatballs.

“The thing I love most about the Reading Terminal Market is [that] they give you a chance,” Careda says. She goes on to explain that she has been an employee since 1991, and was finally given the opportunity to open her own restaurant in the Reading Terminal Market 2018.

Her business is located on 5th avenue C, and is open 7 days a week 10am – 6pm. Be sure to stop by the next time you visit The Reading Terminal Market.

