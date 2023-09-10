Welcome to L. Halteman Family Country Foods at the Reading Terminal Market, a true “Butcher Shop” experience. The Halteman family believes in providing their customers with a wide selection of fresh meats, along with some of the best home-smoked product you will ever taste.

Remember the days when you could walk up to the case of your hometown butcher and have him cut and trim a piece of meat just for you? That’s the experience at Haltemans. They want you to walk away from every sale fully satisfied and convinced you’ve just purchased the best.Can’t make it in person? Check out Halteman’s Family Meats online, to order fresh hand trimmed meat, their own pork, turkey, or chicken sausage, or any of the homemade smoked products for a taste you will never forget. They offer shipping in the lower 48 states for a very reasonable rate.