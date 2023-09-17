For over 30 years John Yi Fish Market has been a loyal vendor in the Reading Terminal Market. If you’re looking for some of the freshest seafood in the city, John Yi’s is the place to go. Fresh fish is delivered daily, and customers have their choice of whole fish, filets, sushi-grade tuna and salmon, shellfish, live lobsters, and much more!

The staff is always happy to guide you through your experience by answering any questions, giving recommendations, and sharing cooking advice. Once a selection has been made, a John Yi Fish Market staff member will even dress your fish free of charge.

John Yi Fish Market is open from 8am to 6pm daily inside the Reading Terminal so be sure to stop by and check it out.