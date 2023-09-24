When visitors enter the Reading Terminal Market they are in for an experience unlike any other. Upon entering the vast space filled with a unique assortment of local small businesses, visitors are greeted with an aroma of Philly favorites like cheesesteaks and roast pork sandwiches. A soft roar of city dwellers is a constant as the hustle and bustle never seems to settle. Many travel from all around to get a taste of some local favorites like Bassett’s Ice Cream, Termini Brothers Bakery, and Bieler’s Doughnuts. This season we are taking you behind the scenes to meet some of the great people that own and operate some of the small businesses that make up the Reading Terminal.

This week we met Butch Dougherty and Jimmy Iovine from Iovine Brothers Produce Market. Iovine’s prides themselves on selling the tastiest produce in Philadelphia for a fair price. The staff at Iovine’s is happy to help you choose your produce, and tell you which items are currently in season. Jimmy even offered us a tip of the day when choosing a watermelon saying “one thing to know, if its heavier that means its fresher, its full of water, full of juice and that’s what you want,” he explains.

Iovine’s Produce isn’t just fruits and veggies, they also carry nuts, snacks, herbs, juices, and infused waters. Be sure to stop by Iovine Brothers Produce Market next time you visit the Reading Terminal Market.

One of America’s largest and oldest public markets, housed since 1893 in a National Historic Landmark building, the Reading Terminal Market offers an incredible selection of locally grown & exotic produce, locally sourced meats and poultry, plus the finest seafood, cheeses, baked goods, and confections. You’ll find everything you need to create a memorable meal, from cookbooks, to table linens, to kitchenware, to fresh cut flowers, and more. Plus the widest variety of restaurants under one roof. Find it all here at Philadelphia’s historic public market! Use this link to see more Weekend Philler segments from The Reading Terminal Market.