Compassionate Friends Christmas Event

Compassionate Friends Therapeutic Horseback Riding Center provides lessons to children and adults with physical, cognitive and behavioral disabilities. Their horses are able to reach students in ways that humans often cannot, and they are often able to use horses as their vessel for communication.

Every year, owner Sherri Briggs opens up the farm to the community for their Christmas event! Santa and Mrs. Claus visit the farm and the students, as well as members of the community. Families can get their holiday pictures taken with them as well as the horses (also clad in festive attire) for a memory that they can keep forever.

Compassionate Friends opens their doors for this event for community awareness. Their hope is that the community learns that they exist as well as what they are about. They raise donation at this event and, as always, search for potential future volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering for Compassionate Friends, visit cftrc.org. It’s great exercise, it’s lots of fun, it’s for a good cause, plus you get to hang out with beautiful horses!