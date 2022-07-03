Commonwealth Charter Academy (CCA) is a virtual charter school with a mission to personalize education for each of their ‘learners’. CCA purposefully refers to it’s students as ‘learners’ because they understand a distinct difference between “studying” and “learning”. Their goal is to provide a unique learning model for each child based on their individual interests and needs. The only requirement to attend CCA is that the child resides in Pennsylvania, and the education is free of charge.

To learn more about CCA visit their website.