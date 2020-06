PHILADELPHIA, PA (WPHL) — As Philadelphia’s first board game cafe, ThirstyDice has been helping people survive the isolation of quarantine during a global pandemic by offering Comfort Crates packed with grocery items, DIY baking kits and, of course, board games. It’s a great way to support a local Philadelphia business AND maintain your sanity through board games during these difficult times.

