Coffee with a Cause: Holy Grounds Coffee employs adults with developmental disabilities

Holy Grounds Coffee Ltd, created by Saint John of God Community Services in Westville, NJ, provides employment opportunities to adults with developmental disabilities. Their clients do everything from roasting the beans to bagging and labeling, and they absolutely love it!

We talked to some of the senior staffers at Saint John of God Community Services, as well as some of the clients that help put coffee in customers’ cups each and every day. When you purchase a bag of beans from Holy Grounds, you’re receiving much more than several weeks worth of Joe – you’re also receiving their story and supporting their wonderful cause.

Check them out on their website, Instagram, and Facebook page for more information and to buy a bag for yourself.

Watch more segments from Weekend Philler Episode 525 here.