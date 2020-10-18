CinéSPEAK on Weekend Philler

CinéSPEAK is a microcinema in West Philly that screens indie films that wouldn’t typically hit the screens in Philadelphia. While they’re currently operating virtually, they’re hoping to open their doors on Baltimore Avenue in 2021!

Sarah Meuller is the founder and director of CinéSPEAK. As a former film student, she was shocked that many fantastic film festival gems weren’t stopping in Philadelphia. Her goal was to bring these films to a local audience, as well as to give a platform to films and filmmakers that are largely overlooked both by Hollywood and smaller festivals. Many of the films that are screened deal with relevant social issues.

COVID-19 is delaying the debut of their brick-and-mortar cinema, but they hope to open up a permanent space inside of the Calvary United Methodist Church on Baltimore Ave in West Philly soon!

To learn more, check out cinespeak.org.