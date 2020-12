We rode our sleighs all the way to Colonial Gardens to check out their Christmas displays, as well as all of the beautiful wreaths, trees, and more that they have for you to take home!

This is the fifth year that Colonial Gardens has held their Holiday Light Show, and it started because they wanted to fill a void for an inexpensive but fulfilling holiday event for the community.

For more information, check out their website. To purchase tickets for you and your family, click here!