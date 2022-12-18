From garland lined lamp posts to doors and windows adorned with Christmas wreaths, Chestnut Hill is one of the many neighborhoods in Philadelphia celebrating holiday cheer. “It’s the charm and the architecture,” Courtney O’Neill says as she describes how Chestnut Hill is like “small village.”

As the executive director of Chestnut Hill’s Business District, Courtney was able to give us an insight on Chestnut Hill’s annual Holidays on the Hill, which is occurs from November 19th to December 31st. Visitors are able to immerse themselves in Christmas events such as visiting the Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum and holiday shopping on Germantown Avenue. “Stores open late, they serve refreshments, there’s music, Santa strolls the avenue,” Courtney says, “it’s a family friendly event.”

For more information, please visit www.chesnuthillpa.com.